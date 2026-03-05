“The Hardcore Legend” is going to bat for “The Nasty Boy.”

WWE Hall Of Fame legend Mick Foley surfaced via social media this week to post a statement regarding an auction he will be holding at his “40 Years of Foley” shows this month, with the proceeds going to help with a fellow pro wrestling legend in need — Brian Knobbs of the memorable tag-team, The Nasty Boys.

The money will be combined with a GoFundMe campaign set up to help the pro wrestling star.

Mick Foley wrote the following via his official Facebook page: