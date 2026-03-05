“The Hardcore Legend” is going to bat for “The Nasty Boy.”
WWE Hall Of Fame legend Mick Foley surfaced via social media this week to post a statement regarding an auction he will be holding at his “40 Years of Foley” shows this month, with the proceeds going to help with a fellow pro wrestling legend in need — Brian Knobbs of the memorable tag-team, The Nasty Boys.
The money will be combined with a GoFundMe campaign set up to help the pro wrestling star.
Mick Foley wrote the following via his official Facebook page:
LET’S DO THE JOB FOR KNOBBS!
In our dysfunctional, yet loving extended professional wrestling family, I believe we have to look out for each other, especially when one of us is going through a difficult time. Brian is going through that type of time now and can use a little help from all of us.
Knobs is one of those legends in wrestling that other legends talk about. To say he’s an inimitable force would be an understatement. But he’s really hurting now and can use a hand. I’m going to be doing my shirt off my back auction and all five of my upcoming #40YearsOfFoley shows in March – #NewOrleans #Lafayette #ColumbusOH (two shows in Columbus) and #DundeeIL . If you’re at one of these events, please consider placing a bid.
For everyone else, please take a look at the GoFundMe site that has been set up for Brian at https://gofund.me/fd0da595.