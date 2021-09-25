WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently appeared on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast to discuss the current WWE product, and how he believes they need to go back to “big picture thinking.” Hear the hardcore legend’s full thoughts in the highlights below.

Thinks WWE is at their best when they portray their characters well:

“I want [WWE] to go with their best hand, going with their best hands means portraying their characters in their best light and I just don’t think they’re doing that.”

How AEW is really good at promoting future shows:

“You lose your continuity. When you promise people two or three different matches for the next week and then they don’t take place, and you don’t explain why, and then you have another show [AEW] that does a really good job of telling you what’s gonna take place next week, and they also do a very good job of telling you what’s taking place on that show, even with graphics, so you’re watching a match and you see, they tell you what you’re gonna see in the upcoming two hours? I think that’s really smart.

Says WWE needs to focus on continuity:

“So I know Vince thinks he works his best under pressure but you can’t have continuity that way. I think you need to gather around who your big stars are, how you’re gonna push them, and they do, in some ways, they do an amazing job with a handful of people. Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Damian Priest — they do a lot of things well. But I just think they need to pay attention to continuity. They need to go back to big picture thinking, outside of just the WrestleMania main event, and they need to let the talent be as good as it can be.”

