Mick Foley is embracing his new chapter in AEW and believes the company’s atmosphere is unlike anything he has experienced in years.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to social media on Monday to reflect on the experience at AEW Double Or Nothing and shared his thoughts on joining Tony Khan’s promotion.

Foley thanked everyone who helped make the night memorable, including the fans who welcomed him with an enthusiastic reaction. According to “The Hardcore Legend”, the response felt like more than just appreciation for his past accomplishments—it felt like fans genuinely believe he can contribute to AEW moving forward.

While discussing his transition, Foley made it clear that his decision to appear in AEW should not be viewed as an attack on WWE. The former WWE Champion noted that he remains grateful for everything the company has done for him throughout his career.

“In no way am I here to throw stones at WWE. I love the company, I always will. I will always be deeply appreciative for every opportunity they afforded me,” Foley said. “But there’s something unique about seeing the owner of the company just so obviously happy and excited. Mr. McMahon had a different way of doing things, but it wasn’t with that type of joy [laughs].”

Foley recently opted not to renew his WWE Legends contract, citing political differences, but stressed that he still has a great deal of respect and appreciation for WWE.

He also explained that one of the things that stands out most about AEW is the company culture. Foley compared the environment to the feeling WWE had during the Attitude Era, where performers were encouraged to take chances and support one another in pursuit of creating something special.

That energy, he believes, starts at the top.

“It just seems like, to me, the AEW wrestlers are out there and they are playing to win because it is understood that failure is part of the process,” he said. “I’ve seen so many people over the years almost petrified to walk through that curtain because they didn’t know whether they would get the thumbs up or the thumbs down, figuratively speaking. Tony’s excited. Tony loves what he’s doing. He’s happy to be there, and I think that type of enthusiasm makes me feel enthusiastic.”