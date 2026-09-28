Mick Foley bowed down to Divine Dominion after their Chicago Street Fight at AEW All Out, and this time there was no confusion about the gesture. Foley shared a backstage video with Lena Kross and Megan Bayne after their match against Jamie Hayter and Hail Windsor on Saturday.

The video shows Foley dropping to one knee in his red-and-black flannel while the two wrestlers stand in front of him. In the caption, he said he had “ZERO problem bowing down” after the match and called the street fight incredible.

It was a callback to Foley’s AEW Redemption encounter with Divine Dominion in July. During that backstage segment, he heard their instruction to bow down as “bow wow” and began barking instead.

Foley’s All Out video kept the joke going while giving Kross and Bayne their due. His message named Hayter and Windsor as well, keeping the focus on all four wrestlers involved in the fight.

Source: Mick Foley’s original Instagram reel.