Mick Foley Calls Renee Young Leaving A “Big Loss” For WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter this evening to give his input on commentator and analyst Renee Young possibly leaving WWE. The hardcore legend calls Young a woman of many talents, and expects her to end up in ESPN, hosting the Today Show, or even have a stint in AEW.

He writes, “If @ReneeYoungWWE is indeed leaving, it’s a big loss for @WWE She is a woman of so many talents – smart, funny, hard-working, and a very comforting presence behind the scenes. The sky is the limit for Renee. @espn @AEW I can see her hosting #Today or #GMA. ALL THE BEST!”

Young’s departure has been a hot topic since the news broke earlier this morning. You can read more about it here. Check out Foley’s tweet below.