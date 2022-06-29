WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter earlier today to celebrate the 24th anniversary of one of the most iconic moments in his career, and a landmark moment in the history of professional wrestling.

It was on this day 24 years ago that Foley, who wrestled as Mankind at the time, was thrown from the top of the Hell in a Cell structure by his opponent, the Undertaker, at the 1998 King of the Ring pay-per-view. The hardcore legend would later return to the top of the structure, only to be chokeslammed through the cage and the ring by the Deadman.

Yet somehow he still managed to fight through, and nearly stole a victory over Taker my applying his signature mandible claw. The Phenom countered Foley’s submission by dropping him back first onto some awaiting tacs, and eventually hit the tombstone piledriver for the win.

Regarding the initial throw Foley said the following: “24 YEARS AGO TODAY. What were you doing on June 28, 1998? I was taking flight lessons, courtesy of. @undertaker. Thanks to all of you who have shared this magic moment of time, and made it an iconic part of wrestling history.”

