“The Hardcore Legend” has checked in with another post-automobile accident update.

As noted, WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley was hospitalized with a concussion after a bad car crash, which he wrote about via his Facebook page on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the pro wrestling icon surfaced via social media once again to give his fans an update on his condition. He shared the following statement:

ACCIDENT UPDATE It’s been a little over 24 hours since I climbed out of this car, and I’m feeling very fortunate and very grateful. I do feel like I’ve been run over by a truck, but the idea that someone would be in an accident like this and walk away with only soft tissue injury makes me feel like someone was looking out for me! Thank you to all of you who sent well wishes.



I’m back on the road tomorrow and will not miss a single date!

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Mick Foley continues to surface.