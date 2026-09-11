Mick Foley is among the cast of The Christmas Heartbeat, a holiday film scheduled for release on September 29. Vantage Media announced that it has acquired worldwide distribution rights to the feature.

The WWE Hall of Famer appears alongside Brittany Curran, Hunter Sansone, Beverly D’Angelo, Joey Lawrence, Rachael Thompson and Courtney D’Angelo. The announcement does not identify Foley’s character.

Curran plays Julia Winters, a New York food critic who returns to her Tennessee hometown after experiencing cardiac arrest. The story follows her efforts to confront unresolved relationships and rebuild her life.

Lance Smith directed the film and co-wrote it with Chuck Fusca. The project draws inspiration from executive producer Carrie Romero’s experience as a cardiac arrest survivor.

The movie was previously titled The Heart Brake. Vantage’s announcement confirms the September 29 release date but does not specify the platforms on which audiences will be able to watch it.

Source: Vantage Media’s September 9 announcement.