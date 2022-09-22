Last night’s AEW Grand Slam Dynamite saw Jon Moxley defeat Bryan Danielson in the main event to become the AEW world champion for the third time. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter to congratulate the Purveyor of Violence, calling him his MVP for 2022. His full tweet reads, “CONGRATULATIONS MOX! Jon Moxley gets my vote as male MVP, thus far in 2022.”

Rap superstar Cardi B took to Twitter to comment on the legendary Trina appearing on last night’s Grand Slam Dynamite. Cardi, who is a well-known wrestling fan, wrote the following: