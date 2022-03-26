The legendary Mick Foley released a new video on his personal Youtube channel commenting on the news that Big Van Vader would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at this year’s ceremony on WrestleMania 38 weekend. Check out what Foley had to say on the subject below.

Says it was time for WWE to finally induct Vader into the HoF:

“In my opinion, ‘It’s time! It’s time! It’s about damn time.’ Wow, I’m so happy for Leon’s family. And in a sense I’m happy for myself too, because whenever I was asked about the WWE Hall of Fame and who should be in there, the number one name I gave — it used to be Chyna and Vader. Chyna’s in there now with DX. That’s another argument for another time, if she should get in there on her own. But I always thought the most glaring omission was Vader.”

Doesn’t think Vader needed the HoF induction to legitimize his career:

“He should not have needed the WWE Hall of Fame to legitimize his career, but he thought he did. And that was the conversation he and I had over and over the last two years that he was alive. And I would tell him, ‘Leon no one can take away from you what you have done. You don’t need a Hall of Fame to do that.’ And it was almost like you could sense the words were going in one ear and leaving the other, because he had placed such importance on being part of the WWE Hall of Fame. Now he’s in, deservedly so. My heartfelt congratulations to Leon’s son, to everyone who loves him. He brought out the best in people, I know he brought out the best of me. To me, he was the greatest working big man of my generation. Put him in that argument, saying maybe ever. He did things that were thought to be unthinkable. No one even thought about a 400 pound man doing a moonsault, because it was not thought to be possible and he proved them wrong.”

