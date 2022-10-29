On the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod program WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about his return to WWE in 2012, and how he was dealing with some memory loss issues at that time that made it harder for him to cut a promo. The hardcore legend revealed that getting to work with controversial superstar CM Punk in that time helped bring back his confidence. Check out Foley’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Recalls a segment he had with CM Punk, who refused to poke fun at his weight:

“[Punk] looks at the guy and goes, ‘This is Mick Foley. He’s one of the best wrestlers of all time. We know he’s heavy, I’m not gonna go there, that’s cheap heat.”

Says working with Punk helped him regain his confidence during that time:

“In large part because of Punk, I start to regain my sense of confidence in my ability to cut promos. It’s not in fashion right now, but you need to point out the fact that he lifted people’s games in ways you wouldn’t expect.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)