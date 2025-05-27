On a recent episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on R-Truth and his recent in-ring clash with John Cena. He had high praise for Truth, saying,

“R-Truth — how can you not love that character? There’s nothing about him that isn’t entertaining. He’s funny, credible, has impeccable timing and comedic instincts, and he’s absolutely fearless in the ring — especially when it comes to staying in character. He excels at everything he does.”

Bischoff also commended John Cena and spoke highly of the chemistry between the two veterans during their match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. He added,

“I loved it. It was the perfect contrast to the pacing issues I noticed in the opening bout. If a wrestler’s footwork is off, everything else suffers. But John’s footwork was flawless. The pacing was spot on — they didn’t try to cram 10.75 pounds of action into a 10-pound bag.”

In the match, Cena emerged victorious over R-Truth — who has often referred to Cena as his “childhood hero.” Despite the loss and a post-match attack from Cena, Truth has expressed that he still believes there’s good in him. Cena notably turned heel earlier this year at Elimination Chamber: Toronto in March 2025.

Despite what some online rumors may suggest, Mick Foley is not earning millions annually as a WWE ambassador.

During a recent episode of the “Casual Conversations” podcast, Foley addressed the speculation and clarified the reality of his past arrangement with WWE. He said,

“I don’t have an ambassador job that pays me $2.88 million. I had an ambassador role for two years, and it paid me literally 1/14th of that. There’s this idea that I’ve got some cushy job, but honestly, if I were making nearly $3 million a year, I probably wouldn’t be spending 200 days on the road.”

While Foley dismissed the claim about his own deal, he had no hard feelings toward anyone fortunate enough to land such a lucrative contract. He added,

“If somebody else has that kind of deal, good for them. I just want to be clear — I love my relationship with WWE. I did a signing at the Royal Rumble, and I’ve got another appearance coming up at what’s now the new version of Axxess. But I’m not getting $2.88 million. In fact, I’m not getting anything — I’m not an ambassador.”