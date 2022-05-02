Mick Foley made an appearance on In The Kliq (Pro Wrestling Podcast) to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about managing FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler against Griff Garrison and Marcus Kross on Saturday, May 14 at a show for Patriotic Wrestling Federation from the York Comprehensive High School in York, South Carolina.

“Well, you know, FTR are huge fans of Bret Hart. The rumor is that Mr. McMahon was afraid he was going to lose Bret. The word was they quietly inked a lucrative deal or something along those lines. So I jokingly said, ‘Hey, Cash and Dax, do you guys want to start mentioning me here and tag Vince McMahon in it?’ Then next thing I know, two days later an offer comes to manage those guys. I looked at the logistics. I was like, I think I can do this. So it’s something that’s fun for wrestling fans. It’s going to be fun for me and the guys in the ring. So just having a little fun.”

