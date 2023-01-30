Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed blood in wrestling and the art of blading. Here are the highlights:

The art of blading:

I don’t want to give away all the secrets. Abdullah would get colour in front of everybody. And you never saw it, because he was so lightning quick and it looked like a natural motion. The problem with going along with your natural wrinkles, frown lines, is that people see the elbow out here. That’s a giveaway back when it was important in drawing money that that be secretive. It’s much more natural but much more long-lasting if you going down [vertically]. [Abdullah] might have 20 lacerations that you never even saw coming. All the time I worked with Terry Funk, I never once saw him do it because he was so lightning quick.”

How The Wrestler movie portrayed blading:

“For example, when I see The Wrestler, the movie with Mickey Rourke. I loved the movie, but you can love something and find fault with it. I thought hold on a second. This character would have been super hot in the early eighties. Would’ve been a babyface who did the territories, he had the bleach blonde hair, the blood would’ve looked great on him. He probably would’ve done it hundreds of times. You can’t tell me would take a bump, slowly open up his tape, then maneuver his gimmick. He would’ve been (snaps) boom, had it before you even knew he had it. But then that doesn’t make for good cinema. Even though I think he could’ve been shot in a way that could’ve showed the (chuckles) the art of getting juice.”

Quotes via 411 Mania