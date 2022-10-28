On the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod podcast WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recalled a conversation he had with his doctors during the days he was still competing, and how he is paying for all the damage he has taken as he has gotten older in his life. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

On the damage he has done to his body over the years:

I’m looking at all these things I did during the course of my career and I mean, I’m paying a steeper price than I thought imaginable. I thought oh, yeah, of course my hips are going to be sore, my knees are going to be hurting, I’m going to be arthritic, but now I’m curved around like this, you know? I know saying tough times are relative. There’s other people who say, ‘I would trade lives with you. I’m getting up at 6am. I’m working two jobs to make ends meet.’

Recalls his doctor telling him to never wrestle again when he was still an active competitor:

I met with Dr. Cantu. I came back two weeks later. He looks me in the eye and he says, ‘You should never wrestle again.’ I looked him in the eye and I said, ‘I can work an entire match around my left knee’, and I’m so proud of that. It’s almost like if I can’t have Here lies Mr. In Your House. No one came through bigger when it mattered less on my epitaph that I want, that I can work an entire match around my left knee because it showed me that doggone it, I was still one of the boys. Dr. Cantu looked at me and he said, ‘Mr. Foley, when we met two weeks ago, you struck me as a bright young man.’ It was his word, young. He said, ‘Since then, I’ve been reading about you. You have a lot going on for you.’ He looked me dead in the eye and said, ‘If you want to get another neurologist to clear you, that’s your business, but I’m telling you, you should never wrestle again.’ What that did, it was essentially a matter of throwing in the towel. There was somebody taking the bat out of my hand and I felt this enormous sense of relief. I really did.

