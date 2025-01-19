Mick Foley has reached his weight-loss goal.

And now he’s thinking about a potential WWE in-ring return at Royal Rumble.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend released a video on YouTube dubbed, “My One Year Weight Loss Update,” where he documented his journey towards losing 100 pounds.

“I weighed in a 360 and I was looking to get down to 280 by June 7th and do a death match on my 60th birthday,” Foley stated in the video. “Unfortunately, training a little bit in the ring, I got a slight concussion and I thought, ‘If I got a concussion from that little bit that I did, what I plan do to in the deathmatch would likely kill me.’ It wouldn’t likely kill me, but I thought there was a great likelihood that if I were to drop the elbow that I always wanted to drop, off a TV truck onto the hood of a car, it seriously could undo all the benefits of having my hip replacement, and that’s been a game changer for me. The hip and knee. I thought, ‘I don’t want to take that chance of feeling numb and having a serious concussion or losing the ability to walk away without discomfort,’ which the hip replacement really helped. I started to gain weight because no matter how much weight I gained, I still felt so much better than I had.”

Foley continued, “I couldn’t walk up a slight incline getting off my plane without having to sit down for 5 or 10 minutes. I thought, ‘I’m a heart attack waiting to happen.’ If I need a little help, I should take that and say I’m not going to do it all on my own and greatly reduce my chances of doing it.”

Later in the video, Foley said he felt good during his Nightmare Rumble appearance for OVW, and made a tease for an appearance in WWE’s Royal Rumble.

“I wouldn’t say I’m not entering the Royal Rumble, but I’m not entering the Royal Rumble,” Foley said. “That’s a pretty big leap.”

Seconds later, he received a call that teased Triple H wanting to talk to him about appearing at WWE Royal Rumble.

