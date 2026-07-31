AEW Redemption was an emotional night for Mick Foley for reasons that extended far beyond what happened inside the ring.

Foley took to Instagram following the July 26 pay-per-view in Montreal to reflect on reconnecting with Dr. Martha Hart and her son, Oje, backstage at the event. Foley and the late Owen Hart were close friends during their time together in WWF, and Foley admitted he had long regretted losing touch with Owen’s family following Owen’s tragic death in 1999.

“Owen Hart was one of the best friends I have ever known,” Foley wrote. “He was also one of the finest people I have ever known, and I feel his loss to this day.”

He continued by revealing that seeing the Hart family again helped ease those feelings.

“In a small way, I felt like I had failed the Hart family by not keeping in touch – but any worries I had instantly vanished upon walking into the suite that had been set up for the Owen Hart Foundation,” he wrote. “I felt such a sense of healing when I spoke to Martha, and I had the great privilege of watching about 90 minutes of AEW Redemption with son Oje, who is the spitting image of his father.”

Foley closed his message by encouraging fans to revisit Owen’s work.

“Do yourselves a favor watch a couple of classic Owen Hart matches. He was incredible…”

Martha Hart founded the Owen Hart Foundation following her husband’s passing, with the organization dedicated to creating opportunities for people with “limited resources and unlimited potential.” AEW has partnered with the foundation for its annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with this year’s winners, Will Ospreay and Mercedes Moné, earning championship matches against Kenny Omega and Willow Nightingale, respectively, at AEW All In.

The reunion also meant a great deal to Martha Hart, who shared her own thoughts in a Facebook post after Redemption while confirming she will be attending All In at Wembley Stadium on August 30.

“The OHF had a blast in Montreal this past weekend with Tony Khan and the AEW family at AEW REDEMPTION PPV in the Centre Bell, home to the Montreal Habs,” Hart wrote.

She continued, “Especially meaningful was the Hart family’s heartfelt reunion with Mick Foley (a dear friend to Owen) and congratulating female AEW/OHF Owen Cup Tournament Winner Mercedes Moné.”

Hart concluded by looking ahead to AEW’s biggest event of the year.

“See everyone in London at Wembley Stadium Aug. 30th for AEW’s ALL IN show where Mercedes and our male AEW/OHF Owen Cup Tournament Winner Will Ospreay will get their title shots! Good luck!”

For those interested, you can check out ourc complete AEW Redemption Results 7/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.