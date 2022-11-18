On the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod program WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about a wide range of topics, most notably why he decided to leave the social media platform Twitter, stating that its divisive nature made him truly dislike being on the app. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says he had trouble using the app from day one, adding that he doesn’t miss spending hours a day looking at it:

“It would be easy to blame the atmosphere on Twitter, that was part of it. But Conrad, since day one I had trouble using Twitter in moderation. It’s mostly on me. I struggled with it. I think a lot of people do, and then you get to where you’re spending hours a day looking at everything on there.”

How Twitter became super divisive:

“As it became progressively more divisive, I began to feel like I was swimming in a pool full of turds. One turd, you can dodge that turd and you can still enjoy the crystal water, but at a certain point, when being on Twitter just becomes an exercise in dodging turds, it’s time to get out of the water and that’s what I did.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)