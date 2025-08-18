“WWE is looking at some really good days.”

– Mick Foley

“The Hardcore Legend” is fond of “The Man,” and let as much be known during a recent interview with KRON4 out of San Francisco, California.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend shared his thoughts on the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event earlier this month.

“Well, I was impressed with so many of the SummerSlam matches,” Foley said when asked about recent WWE matches he has enjoyed. “Cody [Rhodes] and [John] Cena, I think really delivered the goods. And I think what ‘Mami’ [Rhea Ripley] is doing briefly is sensational. I love that.”

Foley continued, “Becky Lynch is back, so I think WWE is looking at some really good days. They’ve done a great job getting their talent ready for the main stage, and that pays off in the end.”

Also during the interview, Foley was asked about the shift of stipulation and hardcore matches now compared to the old days.

“Well, I don’t think WWE does a lot of stipulations, which is good,” Foley responded. “It’s easy to just have a card loaded up with stipulation matches, but after a while they lose their importance. I think WWE does a good job of making the special matches special, not overdoing it. There’s no formula. Nobody hands you a textbook when you come in telling you the correct number of stipulations versus traditional matches.”

He added, “Even though I made my name doing the wild stuff, for the most part I had traditional, well, wild traditional, matches, and I enjoyed those too. No question about it, I had chances to do anything-goes, falls-count-anywhere matches. In Japan, we messed around with barbed wire and other things I wouldn’t suggest anybody do. But in the end, it comes down to whether or not you can have good matches with just about anybody, in any style.”