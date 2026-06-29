Mick Foley isn’t completely closing the door on one final match.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who recently signed with AEW in a broadcaster role and is expected to host events for the promotion going forward, once again addressed the possibility of coming out of retirement during a new interview with Going Ringside (see video below).

While acknowledging the physical challenges that come with such a return, Foley admitted the idea hasn’t been ruled out entirely.

“I had this great 30-minute conversation with Ariel Helwani and he asked me about the possibility of one more match,” Foley said. “You never know. I did say if the stars were aligned, but we have to see how the stars align. I’d have to be in really good shape and feel like I could have a match that wouldn’t disappoint people.”

When asked who he’d want to face if he did wrestle one last time, Foley didn’t hesitate to name AEW’s Darby Allin, whom he has previously praised for his fearless style.

“I pointed out to Darby that I am on record of saying he would be a dream opponent. So you never know what the future may bring. I’m down a lot of weight, but my cardio is suspect at best, and I’d still have to lose another 30 pounds just to hit poor conditions. So we’ll see if there’s some changes in the next year.”