Mick Foley has pitched doing one final deathmatch.

The WWE Hall of Famer and hardcore legend is turning 60 soon, and would love to compete one final time in a match that he helped make famous. The former world champion spoke on this topic during a recent edition of his Foley Is Pod podcast.

60’s right around the corner. Thinking of doing one final match for my sixtieth birthday, a Deathmatch. I’m not kidding. I think it’d be a great incentive to drop those 100 big ones. I think it might be fun. No [it wouldn’t be in WWE], I don’t think so. I think it would be a pretty gory spectacle. I’m just thinking about it. I put it out there to two of my kids. They’re like, ‘Would you get hurt?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, probably.

Foley reiterates that it would give him a reason to try and drop some weigh, which could be beneficial to his longterm health.

I wouldn’t have to get my brain rattled. I’m not averse to a few stitch-a-roonies here and there. It won’t be for everyone, and rightfully, people go, ‘Come on, that’s not good for you.’ But it could help me lose 100 pounds, right. That’s what I’m missing is, I did drop the 100, but I had the WrestleMania thing, I was already down 50, and then I had Vince in my ear, where I made the promise that I was down 80. I don’t have any type of incentive, so I’m just thinking, it’s something I’m throwing out there so this time next year, we might have to revisit that option.

When the question of potential opponents came up, Foley name Jon Moxley and Matt Cardona as prime candidates.

Moxley or Matt Cardona. I think Moxley would be the easiest, but Matt has that heat in the Deathmatch world that could really make it something cool.

Check out the full Foley Is Pod below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)