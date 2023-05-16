Mick Foley discusses a dream matchup against Bray Wyatt.

The Hardcore legend spoke about the Eater of Worlds during the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod podcast. The former world champion states that if he ever did get a showdown with Wyatt, he would most likely want to be his Mankind character.

If I was wrestling Bray Wyatt, I think it would have to be Mankind. Yeah, Again, it would have that feeling of a monster movie and maybe we could take some creative liberties, you know, as far as the indestructible aspect goes.

One thing Foley is certain about is the promo work he and Wyatt would have pushed each other to do, adding that the actual matchup would have been really good as well.

I think we would have pushed each other to do really great promos and I think we would have paid it off in the ring.

While Foley’s wrestling days are far behind him Bray Wyatt’s status with WWE is currently funky. A report recently surfaced revealing that Wyatt may still be dealing with a health issue and is not listed internally in any fashion with WWE. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)