WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has filed to trademark his “Cactus Jack” ring name.

The USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing was made on February 18. Foley listed his “First Use” and “First Use In Commerce” dates as 1988 for the general pro wrestling trademark, and listed 1994 for his general merchandise trademark.

The trademarks are for general pro wrestling and merchandise use. The following use descriptions were included with the USPTO filing:

“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 19940000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19940000”

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 19880000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19880000”

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling trademark updates.

