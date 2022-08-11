WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley filed to trademark his “Hardcore Legend” nickname on August 7, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records.

Foley listed the First Use date and First Use In Commerce date as 2010. This refers to how he started using the name while with TNA. The following use description was included with Foley’s latest trademark filing:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of comedy shows; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a comedian and professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a comedian and professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a comedian and professional wrestler; Presentation of live show performances; Presentation of live comedy shows; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring comedian and professional wrestler in the field of comedy and/or professional wrestling for entertainment purposes.”

This filing comes after Foley filed to trademark “Cactus Jack” on February 18, filed to trademark “Dude Love” on February 21, and filed to trademark “Kindman” on July 7.

