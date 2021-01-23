WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley released a video update on his Twitter alerting fans of his condition following his battle with COVID-19. The hardcore legend reveals that his sleep has been heavily affected, as well as his core strength.

Here are my symptoms, I can’t sleep. I never slept well, but here it is 5 AM, like 10 AM in the UK and other parts of Europe, and the Hardcore Legend is wide-awake, complaining. If misery loves company, brother you have got some company in the Hardcore Legend. It’s a brain fog, right? You can’t think clearly, easily fatigued, and then perhaps worst of all, or maybe worst of all, the loss of strength is incredible. Even when I was not exercising and I had forgotten and skipped doing the DDP Yoga, I was doing close to 50 push-ups, even at advanced weight gain. Now back when I was a little leaner, I could reel off 60, as I did right before the Roman Reigns/Braun Strowman Hell in a Cell match I refereed. The one I ruined by counting to three, but in my defence, Roman did not raise his shoulder and I was taught to count like it was a shoot. That’s beside the point. I was getting 60, even with the weight gain, like over 300. I don’t know what that is in kilos or stones, but that’s a lot brother… Even so, I was getting pretty strong. Close in on 50 and then boom, coronavirus hits and now I’m at 12, 13, and you know how press-ups become increasingly more difficult, well every one of these push-ups or press-ups is more difficult, so I want to warn you.

Check out his full statement below.

Here’s a quick COVID health update. Bottom line: stay safe, mask up; believe me, you DON’T want to get this virus! It sucks. pic.twitter.com/WSYhvcv98t — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 23, 2021

(Transcribed by Fightful)