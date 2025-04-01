“The Hardcore Legend” proved this week just how hardcore he still is at this point in his life.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley surfaced on social media on Tuesday to share a statement after being in a horrendous automobile accident.

The post, which Foley shared on his official Facebook page, includes a photo of his car, which is completely totaled, as well as a brief statement.

“I have no idea how I am still walking around after this accident,” Foley began in the statement, which he titled, ‘TOUGH DAY FOR MICK.’

Foley continued, “I’m in the hospital now, and I’m sore from my knees to my neck, including a minor concussion.”

