Steve Austin got over the “What” chants in 2002 as a way to interact with fans while doing promos.

The chants have stayed long after Austin retired from the pro wrestling business in 2003 after losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 19.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley made it known in a post on Twitter that he’s not a fan of the chants.

“It can be very difficult for any wrestler to find their voice amidst a chorus of “what” chants – it’s like going up to bat with the count starting at 0-2. While it’s still POSSIBLE to hit a promo out of the park, those annoying chants make it a hell of a lot less likely.”