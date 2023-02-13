Mick Foley is very excited to see Lita back with WWE.

The hardcore legend spoke about the former multi-time women’s champion during the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod, where he also discussed the Road to WrestleMania and how things are shaping up for one of the company’s top superstars, Becky Lynch. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.

How happy he is to see Lita back in WWE:

I’m happy to see Lita back in the fold. For those of you who may have heard about a show we may or may not be doing together. Lita and I were always good friends, but we’d become really tight through the course of this project, and I’m really happy for her. She’s a big-time player.

Says he didn’t know if there were any clear WrestleMania plans for Becky Lynch but is happy to see that WWE has given her a direction:

My worry coming out of the Royal Rumble was what lay in store for Becky Lynch, but it seems like the man is going to be taking care of come ‘Mania time.

