Mick Foley is giving two fans the opportunity to make things right following an “unfortunate incident” at his recent comedy show in Birmingham, England.

As part of his one-man shows, Foley traditionally holds a “shirt off my back” charity auction, allowing fans to bid on the shirt he is wearing with the proceeds benefiting the Cauliflower Alley Club.

At the Birmingham show, two fans placed a winning bid of £900, more than $1,000, for Foley’s T-shirt and outer shirt. Foley posed for photos with the two men, thanked them and autographed the shirts before handing them over.

There was just one problem.

According to Foley, the two fans took the shirts and left without paying the £900 they had pledged.

The WWE Hall of Famer addressed the situation afterward in a video shared via his Instagram Stories and offered the two men a chance to make amends.

“I would like to address those two guys that chose to run,” Foley stated. “You know who you are. We know who you are. And we’re going to give you a couple of days to do the right thing.”

Foley said he isn’t necessarily expecting the pair to come up with the entire £900, but asked that they at least return the shirts or make some type of donation.

“At the very least, you return the shirt,” he continued. “It would be really nice if you made a donation. I don’t expect £900, that’s a lot of money. Maybe you guys shouldn’t do that when you’re drinking. Maybe you shouldn’t make promises that you can’t keep. But if you don’t do something, some small way of atoning, not only will you know who you are, and not only will I know who you are, but a lot of people will know who you are. Because there were cameras everywhere.”

Foley noted that the incident also brought out the generosity of others in attendance, as three or four people stepped forward with donations that ultimately allowed him to raise $600 for the Cauliflower Alley Club.

His “shirt off my back” auctions have raised more than $40,000 for the organization over the years, with the money helping wrestlers and former wrestlers who have fallen on difficult times or are dealing with financial needs.

Foley is currently in the United Kingdom ahead of AEW All In 2026 at Wembley Stadium, where he is scheduled to be part of the broadcast team.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.