WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has joined former superstar CM Punk in an act of kindness following a weekend of tragedy. The Hardcore legend will be donating all of the profits made from his Pro Wrestling Tees store to the family of Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber, who passed away on Saturday night due to a lung condition.

Foley writes, “This is a great idea by @CMPunk. A great way to show Jon Huber’s family we care. Please count me in for 100% of my January @PWTees proceeds.”

The support shown for Lee and his family over the last 48 hours is a testament to how truly special he was to this industry. More details on his condition and recent hospitalization can be found here.