The lineup for the GCW special event in November continues to take shape.
As noted, the promotion announced Kurt Angle for their GCW: Dream On show scheduled for November 23.
In an update, GameChanger Wrestling has now announced Mick Foley for the big event at The American Dream Mall.
*AMERICAN DREAM UPDATE*
GCW comes to The American Dream Mall on Saturday, November 23rd!
Just Signed:
WWE Hall of Famer MICK FOLEY returns to GCW on 11/23 at #GCWDream!
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 13, 2024