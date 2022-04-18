WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to his social media channels earlier today to comment on the 18-year anniversary of his brutal street fight with Randy Orton, a matchup that occurred at the 2004 Backlash pay-per-view. Foley, who has had a number of hardcore classics under his belt, calls this outing the best match of his career.

The former world champion writes, “18 YEAR AGO TODAY. I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again—THIS was the best match of my career. I can’t emphasize enough how proud I was of this match and how much respect I have for Randy Orton as a worker and as a person. Backlash 2004 was truly a night to remember.”

The Viper would go on to win that bout after connecting with an RKO onto barbed wire. Check out Foley’s post below.