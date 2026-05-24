Mick Foley has officially arrived in AEW.

AEW Double or Nothing kicked off with an appearance from the WWE Hall of Famer, as “The Hardcore Legend” made his AEW debut during The Buy-In pre-show from Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

The show opened with the usual video intro package before the broadcast shifted to Renee Paquette standing inside the ring. Paquette mentioned that she wouldn’t be alone for the evening and introduced her guest host for The Buy-In.

That brought out Foley to a loud ovation from the New York crowd.

Foley soaked in the reaction before addressing the fans inside the stadium. The wrestling icon called the event “one of the greatest nights” of his life and appeared genuinely emotional during the segment.

A cool moment.

Foley also acknowledged his daughter, Noelle Foley, who was seated in the front row. Cameras quickly cut to her in the crowd as the audience cheered the family moment.

“The Hardcore Legend” went on to praise the atmosphere backstage at AEW Double or Nothing and spoke highly of the company itself, stating that AEW is the reason he has “fallen in love with pro wrestling again.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Double Or Nothing Results 5/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.