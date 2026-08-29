Mick Foley is turning to his fans in the United Kingdom for a little help ahead of AEW All In.

Foley is set to be part of Sunday’s All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, but the WWE Hall of Famer has encountered one problem since arriving in the UK — his luggage has been lost.

Fortunately, Foley’s fans have already stepped up in one department.

“URGENT UK APPEAL,” Foley wrote on social media. “My great UK fans stepped up knowing my luggage has been lost and gifted me 24 pairs of underwear!”

While Foley apparently won’t have to worry about clean underwear anytime soon, he’s still missing one particularly important piece of his wardrobe — his trademark red-and-black flannel shirt.

“So I’m set for underwear, but as much as I love my blue Hawaiian shirt with pups on it, I really want to wear a classic red and black flannel for AEW All In,” Foley continued.

The former WWE Champion then issued a request to anyone heading to Wembley Stadium on Sunday who might be able to help.

“So please, if you enter Wembley with a red and black flannel, just let security know it’s for me and show them this IG story. Thank you, and have a nice day.”

The unfortunate situation for Foley comes after another one in the UK, which saw fans flee the scene of a charity auction with goods from the benefit. Fortunately, that one had a happy ending.

AEW All In takes place Sunday, August 30, from Wembley Stadium in London.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.