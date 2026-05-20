“The Hardcore Legend” is officially heading to AEW, and the WWE Hall of Famer sounds excited about the opportunity.

As announced earlier today, Mick Foley will make his AEW debut this Sunday at Double or Nothing, where he’ll serve as one of the co-hosts for the Buy In pre-show alongside Renee Paquette.

Shortly after the announcement became official, the Hardcore Legend took to social media to react to the news and share his excitement about appearing for the company for the first time.

“FOLEY IS ALL ELITE!,” Foley wrote on Facebook and Instagram.

“I am extremely happy to be making my debut with AEW – joining Renee Paquette on the Double Or Nothing pre-show. Looking forward to seeing Tony Khan for the first time in many years (we had lunch fifteen years ago) and meeting up with AEW’s amazing roster.”

That wasn’t the only notable reaction to Foley’s AEW arrival.

MJF also chimed in on social media with a short but attention-grabbing response, writing, “…….great.”

The appearance marks Foley’s first involvement with AEW, though it remains unclear whether this will be a one-time cameo or something more long-term.

Interesting wording from Tony Khan has also fueled speculation. When announcing the news, Khan referred to Double or Nothing as Foley’s “first night” in AEW, leading some fans to wonder if additional appearances could follow.

As of now, no deal beyond Sunday’s event has been confirmed. Foley is still believed to be under a WWE Legends contract through next month.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Sunday for live AEW Double Or Nothing results coverage.