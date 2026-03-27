WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley made a surprise return to the spotlight this week.

And it came in an unexpected setting.

Just months after parting ways with WWE, Foley appeared at Thursday’s OVW Rise event in Louisville.

While he was originally advertised for a pre-show meet & greet, his involvement didn’t stop there.

Far from it.

During the night’s main event, Foley made his way out to serve as the special guest referee for the Louisville Street Fight between Donovan Cecil and Jack Vaughn, adding a dose of chaos and nostalgia to the bout.

And yes, things got very Foley.

The closing moments of the match featured the return of his iconic Mr. Socko, which played a key role in Cecil securing the victory in front of the OVW crowd.

Even at 60 years old, Foley clearly knows how to make an impact.

The hardcore legend has been retired from active in-ring competition for years, with his last official WWE match appearance taking place in the 2012 Royal Rumble.