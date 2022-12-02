Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer noted he wishes he would have been able to wrestle Ricochet and Bray Wyatt in his prime. He also named AEW’s Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.

“Oh man, I love I would love to work with Moxley,” he began. “Bray Wyatt, I imagine the promos can be really cool. I always liked working with people who had polar opposite styles to mine, and then putting a little of my own style into it. So somebody like Darby Allin would have been great to work with. Ricochet, if he had had a hot program coming out of the gate, I think it would have made a big difference that there. Man, I can’t stress enough how important it is to have one of those great marriages quickly and establish a lot of guys, I think that was the only thing missing [for Ricochet], that great rivalry right out of the gate.”

Quotes via Fightful