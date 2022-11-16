On the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod podcast WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about some of the top names in the industry like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret The Hitman Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Big Van Vader, and how each of those four competitors had the best working punches in the game. Highlights from Foley’s pod can be found below.

Talks Terry Gordy’s working punches:

“It was stiff, but not as stiff as a Terry Funk ‘working’ punch.” (laughs).

Says Vader, Bret Hart, Stone Cold, and Shawn Michaels had great working punches:

“Remember, I’d worked with Vader so I knew what the upper echelon of stiff felt like. And then I would later go on to work with Stone Cold and Bret [Hart]… Shawn [Michaels] delivered the goods, too. Especially when it came to the televised matches. Nobody was smoother, but brother, he delivered those punches. Bret proudly referred to his punches as the “rubber mallets.”

Jokes that Stone Cold was “offended” that he didn’t consider him the best working puncher:

“I think Steve was always just a tiny bit hurt that I didn’t feel like he was the “snuggest” (laughs). I’d have to be like, I’m sorry Steve. Look, Steve Austin was a lot of thing but an illusionist was not one of them (laughs). He worked that really rugged, physical style and I was always comfortable with that. As long as nobody took liberties with your nose, your teeth, your jaw. Steve laid that stuff in, and it looked great.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)