Mick Foley says ending his WWE Legends deal has cost him money, but he has no regrets about the decision.

Speaking with Kenny Jordan on The Mick and Kenny Show, Foley distinguished the merchandising and occasional appearance agreement from full-time employment. He said he had not worked for WWE in nine years, even though he continued to sign cards and make occasional appearances through the Legends deal.

“I hadn’t actually worked for them in nine years. I had a Legends deal, and I signed cards and occasionally did an appearance.”

Foley reiterated that he was uncomfortable with what he viewed as WWE’s closeness to the current U.S. president and with remarks by the president that he could not accept. He stressed that he still valued his history with the company.

“I just thought they were a little too cozy with our current president. And he was saying some things that I could not abide by, and so I told WWE I would be parting ways with them. But I love my time. I really enjoyed my time with them.”

Asked whether he felt better about the choice, Foley said the financial difference became clear to him at WrestleCon in Las Vegas.

“I’ve never regretted it, Kenny. I realized when I was at WrestleCon in Las Vegas that I had to work about 20 hours to make what I would have made in four hours with WWE, and I’m okay with that.”

Foley had previously explained his decision in a June interview. His latest comments put a specific comparison on the lost appearance pay while confirming that the cost has not changed his position.

Source: The Mick and Kenny Show.