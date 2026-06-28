They call her “The CEO” for a reason.

Mercedes Mone is driven to be at the tip-top of the food chain in whatever she does.

Mick Foley knows this first-hand.

“The Hardcore Legend” offered high-praise for the women’s wrestling veteran during his appearance on the ‘Countdown to AEW x NJPW x CMLL x STARDOM: Forbidden Door 2026’ preview special for the June 28 pay-per-view at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about Mone being super-driven while discussing her showdown in the finals of the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, where she squares off against Maya World.

“I can tell you in all my years, I don’t believe I have ever met someone as driven to be the best as Mercedes,” Foley said of the former WWE Superstar previously known as Sasha Banks. “And in AEW, there’s one way to prove that you’re the best, and that’s to win the AEW World Championship.”

Foley continued, “And trust me, once you have the World Championship, you want it worse than ever.”

Mercedes Mone takes one step closer to capturing the AEW Women’s World Championship by taking on Maya World for the Owen Hart Cup tonight at AEW Forbidden Door, and with a win, she secures a future title opportunity.

For those interested, you can check out a complete AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Preview here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage from Boston, MA.