“The Hardcore Legend” thinks very highly of “The Aerial Assassin.”

During a new interview with CasinoBeats.com, WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley offered extremely high praise for AEW star Will Ospreay.

“I’m laughing because my daughter was on the Jericho cruise and she said Will is quite the character, which I didn’t know,” Foley said. “But he’s phenomenal.”

Foley continued, “I was so impressed since I saw him and Ricochet just doing some amazing stuff. So, yeah, his future is pretty much limitless at this point. Massive, huge potential for him.”

Will Ospreay is scheduled to compete against former friend turned rival Kyle Fletcher inside a Steel Cage at the upcoming AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view on March 9.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the Mick Foley interview above quote.)