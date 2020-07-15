Mick Foley on Randy Orton Possibly Turning on Ric Flair, Watching Their Matches

There’s been a lot of speculation on Randy Orton taking out WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair in the near future as the Legend Killer storyline continues.
This week’s RAW saw tension develop between The Legend Killer and The Nature Boy. At one point it looked like Orton may attack Flair, but WWE may be saving that angle for an upcoming episode.
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley wondered the same thing about Flair and Orton in a tweet this week.
Foley recalled how he played a part in Orton originally becoming the Legend Killer years ago.
“Man, I enjoy seeing footage of myself getting beaten up by @RandyOrton,” Foley wrote. “So proud to have been on the ground floor of the #LegendKiller character. #RAW Could the Nature Boy be the next legend to fall?”
The then-Intercontinental Champion Orton previously defeated Foley in a brutal “Legend vs. Legend Killer” Hardcore Match at WWE Backlash 2004.
Orton has taken out Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge in recent weeks, and is currently feuding with Big Show. Orton vs. Show in an Unsanctioned Match has been announced for Monday’s RAW.
You can see Foley’s full tweet below:
Man, I enjoy seeing footage of myself getting beaten up by @RandyOrton
So proud to have been on the ground floor of the #LegendKiller character. #RAW
Could the Nature Boy be the next legend to fall? pic.twitter.com/EBZ4aUoUFU
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 14, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
