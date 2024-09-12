“The Hardcore Legend” had a “really fascinating scenario” laid out for a potential retirement match.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley elaborated on his cancelled retirement match plans during an interview this week with Wrestling Life Online, including a “secret meeting” he had with MJF.

“Well it was fun to see, once I put the word out, that I was not at loss for potential opponents,” Foley said. “From WWE to AEW to the king of deathmatch type thing with Cardona. MJF, I should probably write an article on this, the secret meeting. We did have a secret meeting and he laid out a scenario that was really fascinating, so much so that I think he was the first guy I called when I was like, man, I think it’s over, I got a concussion doing almost nothing. I think that could’ve been really fun. Obviously he’s a super smart guy who had put some time into a storyline and I liked it, you know, when you feel yourself really going for something. It doesn’t look like it’s gonna happen, I mean, it definitely not going to happen, but at least I didn’t give up [in terms of] dropping weight.”

He would go on to state that some of the ideas he had for his final hurrah would’ve put his new hip and knee to the test.

“Some of the stuff I had in mind would have really compromised, it would have put the new hip and knee to the test,” he said. “I don’t know if any match or any feeling after the match is worth going through another one of those difficult and expensive operations.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)