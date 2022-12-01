The 1996 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view featured a battle between WWE Hall of Famers Mankind (Mick Foley) and The Undertaker, with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer suspended above the ring in a shark cage. Taker ended up winning the match. Foley discussed the bout during his recent “Foley Is Pod” show and how it was to take a chokeslam from The Dead Man.

“I didn’t hate it, the chokeslam was difficult, because unlike say, like a suplex, you are absorbing that impact from your shoulders all the way down your lower back, through the buttocks and your feet, right,” Foley said. “A chokeslam basically, you’re taking all the impact on, you know, a small section of your back, especially in the old WWE rings before they changed them a few months after the sell. Just taking a chokeslam, if you land on one side or the other just slightly, you would feel it for a few days.”

Foley then talked about wrestling Taker in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and suffering from internal bleeding after taking a chokeslam.

“I remember wrestling The Undertaker in Fayetteville, North Carolina, just a regular chokeslam which was not the finish, we went a few minutes more, but I can feel this internal bleeding coming up,” Foley recalled. “And I finished the last couple of minutes looking like Dizzy Gillespie on a hot trumpet solo, you know, because my mouth was just full of internal blood. I made it back to the dressing room. I knew enough, I knew WWE frowned on, you know the blood at that time. Made it back to the dressing room and just spewed blood everywhere, just from a simple chokeslam. That’s not a chokeslam on the ramp or anything of that nature. But that’s the answer. That’s a tough one to take because if you take it wrong, you’re gonna pay for it for a few days.”

