Mick Foley is going to reserve judgement regarding Vince McMahon until he watches the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries coming out on Netflix on September 25.

During his appearance at the 2024 Comic-Con Northern Ireland Q&A over the weekend, “The Hardcore Legend” spoke about his genuine love for his former longtime boss and friend, and how he is going to wait until he learns the full story behind the ongoing McMahon and Janel Grant lawsuit before he piles on with criticism.

“I genuinely liked him,” Foley said of McMahon. “My relationship was never the same with him after I left WWE and went to TNA for three years. But to this day, I’m still trying to find an address to write to him, just to thank him for taking a chance on me. I think all of us are a combination of good traits and bad traits, and you hope your good traits outweigh your bad traits, and it seems perhaps that Vince got it backwards there for a little while. But I’ve been there when he’s done good things. I’ve seen him do good things.”

He would go on to give an example of one of those good things he did for him personally during his career and longstanding business relationship with the former longtime WWE Chairman.

“I know I wanted, when I was writing books, I wanted to essentially do something like ‘Chicken Soup For The Wrestling Fan’s Soul,’ about some of these heartwarming moments,” Foley said. “He was someone who did the right thing for the right reasons a lot of the time. I feel really bad that someone I care about got into something that seems pretty unsavory. I’m gonna hold off judgment until I see the [docuseries], but I think one thing that’s fortunate is whatever he did or did not do, I don’t think many of us are allowing that to mess with our memories. He was instrumental in creating some of those memories, so I’m choosing to appreciate him until I learn more about what may have gone down.”

