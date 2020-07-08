Mick Foley On Vince McMahon Not Wanting Him To Work For The WWE

During his interview with Inside The Ropes, Mick Foley spoke on his feeling that Vince McMahon originally didn’t want him to come work for the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:
I was not supposed to be a star in WWE. I have it on good faith that Mr. McMahon wasn’t a fan of mine, at all, and I think the direct quote was, ‘Cactus Jack will never step foot inside a WWE ring.’ So as Mick Foley, I stepped inside as Mankind, and even then, it was just a concession to Jim Ross. Bruce Prichard told me this about four years ago, JR would bring up my name at every booking meeting as a potential talent, and finally Mr. McMahon in the fall of 1995 slammed his hands down on the table and said, ‘Alright, I’ll bring him in, but I’m covering up his face.’
