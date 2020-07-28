Mick Foley On Which Raw Star He Feels Is Underused

Mick Foley took to Twitter to express his displeasure with how Mustafa Ali was used on Raw last night. Here’s what he had to say:

Not crazy about that outcome.@AliWWE brings SO MUCH to the @WWE table – class act, outstanding wrestler, HUGE potential for international attention.

Why make him seem like just another guy? #RAW

— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 28, 2020