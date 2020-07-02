Mick Foley On Why He Doesn’t Like Being Known For His HIAC Match Against The Undertaker

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Mick Foley revealed that he resented that many people only remember him for his match against The Undertaker at Hell in a Cell. Here’s what he had to say:
I resented being the guy who did the Cell match. For about 15 years someone would and will come up to me at least once a day and ask ‘Did it hurt?’. I disliked being the guy known for that one match because there’s other things I wanted to be known for.
What I took from [the match] was it’s incredible dedication to get over the finish line by whatever means it took. Obviously things went wrong but human beings kind of pick up the pieces.
