WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter last night with thoughts on the legendary Paul Wight (Big Show) leaving WWE and signing a multi-year contract to wrestle and commentate on the new AEW “Dark: Elevation” show.

It was previously reported that Wight and WWE were unable to agree on financial terms for a new contract. Foley says he believes Wight felt like he had done all there was to do in WWE.

“Wishing the very best to my friend @PaulWight on his signing with AEW. I’m guessing the big fella thought he had done all there was to do in @WWE – and that he still had some gas left in the tank,” Foley wrote.

Wight is set to speak for the first time on AEW TV during next Wednesday’s Dynamite show.

