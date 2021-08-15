Legendary wrestler Dominic DeNucci passed away this week.

Mick Foley wrote the following on Facebook in regards to the death of his trainer:

REMEMBERING DOMINIC

I woke up yesterday morning to the very sad news that Dominic DeNucci had passed away at the age of 89. In a career where I have been so fortunate to have been treated so well by so many, no mentor loomed larger, or had a more profound impact in my life than Dominic.

I intend to write more about Dominic and the impact he had on my career, but for the time being, here are some of my thoughts on this great man.